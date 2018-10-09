image
Tuesday, October 9th 2018
English
NTR, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan together in the same film ?

Regional

NTR, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan together in the same film ?

LmkLmk   October 09 2018, 6.38 pm
back
BaahubaliEntertainmentMahesh BabuNTRRam CharanregionalSS Rajamouli
nextVijay's Sarkar is next only to Rajinikanth's Kabali here
ALSO READ

Rajamouli to spin a special workshop for RRR

Prabhas’ next gets a title and it is all about love

Prabhas finds a new admirer in this Bollywood beauty thanks to Baahubali!