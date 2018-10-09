NTR, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan together in the same film ?

After the release of Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava and a short break, ‘Young Tiger’ NTR will begin shooting for his next film with ace director S.S.Rajamouli. He will be sharing screen space with ‘Mega Powerstar’ Ram Charan and this film is already on the wish list of all South Indian movie buffs due to the union of these two big heroes with the legendary Baahubali director.

In a recent interview to promote Aravindha Sametha, NTR has said that he wishes to reduce the perceived gap between heroes and eliminate the bitter differences and arguments between their fans. He added that he is ready to do multistarrers with other big stars provided that there are directors who are capable of handling such big stars in the same film and do justice to all of them.

NTR specifically took the names of Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan saying that the three of them are really close to each other and would love to work together some day.

Will some director get inspired by NTR's latest admission and think of a cracking script to bring the trio together? Let's hope.​