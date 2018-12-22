NTR trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna is mind blowing in this first promotional

In recent years, Nandamuri Balakrishna is known more for his loud, larger than life mass masala entertainers, despite being a proven actor. Balayya (as fondly addressed by his huge fan base) is gearing up for the release of his career’s most important film, the NTR biopic, in which he plays his father - the late Superstar and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N.T.Rama Rao. The film will be released in two parts - NTR: Kathanayakudu (focusing on his rise as a cinema superstar) and NTR: Mahanayakudu (focusing on his political career).

A 3 minutes 15 seconds trailer of the film was released on Friday evening to unanimously rave reviews. Balakrishna is at his very best enacting the various stages of NTR while Vidya Balan also impresses as his wife, Tarakam. The actor sports various looks for the different stages of NTR and the work done by the makeup and costume teams deserves applause. The trailer has a rousing background score to make it even more riveting for the viewer.

This 2-part film has been directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and has been produced by Balakrishna himself, along with Sai Korrapati & Vishnu Induri. The writers of the film are Vishnu Induri & L. Srinath, music is by the legendary M.M.Keeravani (Baahubali fame) and the cinematography is by Gnana Shekar. The trailer certainly hints at a top class product from the team. We can’t wait for the release of the first part on January 9th, 2019. The second part would come out on February 7th.