NTR’s Aravindha Sametha expected to take Andhra Pradesh box office by storm

The NTR - Pooja Hegde - Jagapati Babu - Eesha Rebba starrer Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava is all set to have a massive release on October 11. While Pooja plays NTR's lady love, Eesha plays the star's sister. The film has been certified with a UNTR’s Aravindha Sametha expected to take Andhra Pradesh box office by storm/A rating by the censor board.

Yet another good news for the team is that the AP government has granted permission to all theaters to screen a maximum of 6 shows of Aravindha Sametha in its first weekend, which also happens to be Dussehra holidays. The first show of the film on the 11th will begin as early as 5 am. The AP government has also given special permission to hike the film's ticket rates to Rs 200 in a few districts for a few days. All this is sure to push the revenue meter up.

Director Trivikram has said in a recent interview that NTR's role in the film would be packed with emotions. He also commended the actor's professionalism and punctuality on the sets even after the untimely demise of his father in a road accident. He said that NTR literally galvanized the entire unit with his energy and never let them down.