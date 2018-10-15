NTR's Aravindha Sametha hits the coveted century mark on day 4

Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava continues its glorious run at the box-office and has crossed the 100 CR gross mark on just its fourth day. NTR now has 3 back to back 100 CR+ grossers after Janatha Garage in 2016 and Jai Lava Kusa last year. This is quite a feat and he becomes the first Telugu hero to have a hat-trick of century-plus grossers.

After its first Saturday, Aravindha Sametha also crossed the 1.5 mil $ gross mark in the USA. NTR now has 4 successive 1.5 mil $+ grossers in the USA (Nannaku Prematho, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa and now Aravindha Sametha); thereby setting yet another record among Telugu lead heroes.

The film is also expected to cross the 50 CR share mark from the Telugu states on Sunday. The records and milestones shall keep coming in the days ahead too.

The Aravindha Sametha team had a success press meet on Sunday afternoon. NTR and his director Trivikram led the team, which was visibly jubilant after such an outstanding opening weekend. Trivikram complimented NTR saying that he was the only match to his grandfather, Senior NTR, among the current generation of actors. He also singled out his terrific performance in the film’s emotionally charged sequences.