Lmk June 18 2019, 1.25 am
Thalapathy Vijay is known to have a humongous fan following in Kerala. He is literally owned by the audience there and his craze in Kerala is beyond compare! With his birthday falling on June 22, his fans in Kerala have already started celebrating with re-releases of his older blockbuster films and screening special shows of these films all across the state. Vijay’s landmark films like Mersal, Theri, Pokkiri, Thuppakki, Ghilli are being screened all over the state in select theatres. Needless to say, these shows are running to packed houses with Vijay fans flocking the hall and celebrating merrily. It is being said that there’ll be a total of 33 such birthday special shows, being organized by the star’s fans.
There were many such special shows on June 16th, Sunday in places such as Vaikkom, Palakkad, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, Adoor, Attingal, Pothencode, and Kottarakkara. The interval block celebration (with the evergreen “I’m Waiting” dialogue) during the show of Kaththi at Palakkad is already a viral video on social media. It’s quite remarkable to see fans go so crazy in excitement for a film which was released almost 5 years back and has been aired on TV many times already.
Amidst such special shows of Thalapathy Vijay's older films, the countdown begins towards the launch of the title and first look of 'Thalapathy 63' most probably on the evening of June 21st, like how it happened for the star's recent two films Mersal and Sarkar. Directed by Altee and produced by AGS Entertainment on a rumoured budget of more than 150 crores, 'Thalapathy 63' is a racy commercial entertainer centred on women's football. Vijay is said to have dual roles, of father and son, in this Diwali special. Nayanthara, Kathir, and Bollywood hunk Jackie Shroff also have pivotal roles to play.