Thalapathy Vijay is known to have a humongous fan following in Kerala. He is literally owned by the audience there and his craze in Kerala is beyond compare! With his birthday falling on June 22, his fans in Kerala have already started celebrating with re-releases of his older blockbuster films and screening special shows of these films all across the state. Vijay’s landmark films like Mersal, Theri, Pokkiri, Thuppakki, Ghilli are being screened all over the state in select theatres. Needless to say, these shows are running to packed houses with Vijay fans flocking the hall and celebrating merrily. It is being said that there’ll be a total of 33 such birthday special shows, being organized by the star’s fans.

There were many such special shows on June 16th, Sunday in places such as Vaikkom, Palakkad, Kasaragod, Ernakulam, Adoor, Attingal, Pothencode, and Kottarakkara. The interval block celebration (with the evergreen “I’m Waiting” dialogue) during the show of Kaththi at Palakkad is already a viral video on social media. It’s quite remarkable to see fans go so crazy in excitement for a film which was released almost 5 years back and has been aired on TV many times already.