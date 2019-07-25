In Com Staff July 25 2019, 4.20 pm July 25 2019, 4.20 pm

June 24th in 2016, was not a normal day for the people of Chennai and even the whole of Tamil Nadu, as they woke up to the news of the gruesome murder of a young techie - Swati. This murder happened in the busy Nungambakkam railway station and was perpetrated by a young man, who had stalked her for quite a while. More than the murder per se, the incident sent shock waves across the people as it was done in broad daylight in a highly crowded public place. This incident became the core story for director Ramesh Selvan, who made a film with the title - Swati Kolai Vazhakku. Subsequently, he also changed the title of the film to Nungambakkam. There were quite a few, who objected to the film and there was also a case filed against releasing it. Now, after many hurdles, the director has gotten a green signal for the release of his film.

Ramesh Selvan is delighted that his film will soon release. He stated, “A team of cybercrime officials saw the film and were contented. They gave the green signal for the release. After that, there was no problem with the censors. We received a U/A certificate, which is fair enough because of the subject and the treatment.” Selvan is also much thankful as a lot of people rendered their support for the release of this film through social media. He also hails the heroic efforts of the investigating officer, who worked hard to apprehend the murderer.

The film has been shot in and around the Nungambakkam area, where the gruesome murder took place. Selvan expresses his feelings on the incident when he says, “It’s appalling that the victim was hacked to death on a busy morning at the railway station and lay unattended for well over three hours. It speaks about the callous attitude of the police force. They tried to pass it on to the Railway Police when the victim needed urgent medical attention. More than the murder itself, it was the attitude of the Police that I found shocking.” This film features Ajmal as the investigating officer.