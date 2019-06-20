Soheib Ahsan June 20 2019, 1.28 pm June 20 2019, 1.28 pm

Nusrat Jahan is living a happy life. She may have missed the oath ceremony where she was supposed to swear in as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Basirhat constituency in West Bengal but this was because she is currently in Turkey tying the knot with Kolkata-based businessman Nikhil Jain. She announced the wedding on her official Twitter handle. As per reports, the wedding took place at the Six Senses Kaplankaya resort in the town of Bodrum with only family and close friends around.

View this post on Instagram Towards a happily ever after with @nikhiljain09 ❤️ A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps) on Jun 19, 2019 at 3:46pm PDT

Before leaving for Turkey, a haldi ceremony was held in Kolkata. Nusrat Jahan had posted a picture from the ceremony in which she was seen hugging her father.

Following the haldi ceremony, the couple left for Turkey together with their friends and family. The venue of the wedding was the Six Senses Kaplankaya resort which is located on a hillside near the Aegean sea. The wedding is also being termed as Tollywood’s first destination wedding. The couple also has a reception ceremony planned for July 4 in Kolkata. A large number of Bengali celebrities and political leaders are expected to be seen at the event.

Nusrat Jahan’s fellow actress and politician Mimi Chakraborty was also one of the guests at the wedding. Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty both entered politics this year by joining the Trinamool Congress. Nusrat Jahan won by 3.5 Lakh surplus votes in Basirhat against BJP’s general secretary of West Bengal, Sayantan Basu. Mimi Chakraborty won by over 2.95 Lakh surplus votes in Jadavpur against BJP candidate Anupam Hazra. They both assumed office on May 24.