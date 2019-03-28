O Baby: Actor Jagapathi Babu to play a special role in this Samantha starrer

In Com Staff March 28 2019, 7.40 pm March 28 2019, 7.40 pm

Samantha Akkineni had a great 2018 and it looks like the Ragasthalam actress is set to have a great 2019 too! She got rave reviews for the film U-Turn and now and we are all set to see her next in Majili and O Baby! While Majili is with her husband Naga Chaitanya, reportedly she will be playing dual roles in O Baby! The film, which is said to be an official remake of the Korean drama Miss Granny, was wrapped up just a few days back. Now, the latest update that has come for the film is that Jagapathi Babu will be seen in a small role in this film!

Our sources said, "Jagapathi Babu has a very small role in the film, but his part happens to be the key turning point of the movie." Well, now isn’t that interesting? The star cast also includes actor Rao Ramesh and Naga Shaurya in important roles. In the Korean film, Na Moon-hee stars as a woman in her 70s who magically finds herself in the body of her 20-year-old self after having herself photographed at a mysterious photo studio. Reportedly, Samantha will be playing both the roles. The film is bankrolled by Sunita Tati under the banner People's Media Factory and Suresh Productions.

O Baby is being helmed by director BV Nandini Reddy.