Observed Suriya to the extent of making him feel uncomfortable: Sai Pallavi

Siddarthsrinivas April 30 2019, 12.58 pm April 30 2019, 12.58 pm

Talk about performances and Sai Pallavi is one actress who always finds her way into the list with one film or the other. Busy across three of the southern industries, the actress has a list of interesting films in her kitty, but the biggest one out there would definitely be Suriya’s NGK which is gearing up for a release on May 31. The grand audio and trailer launch of the film took place on Monday evening. At the event, Sai Pallavi spoke about how big a fan of Suriya she is, and the memorable experience of shooting with him for NGK.

“I am such a big fan of Suriya sir. I have observed him continuously on how he prepares for the shot, what he does in front of the camera and all that. At times, it would have made him feel uncomfortable too. Twenty years from now, if I’m half as humble, hardworking and passionate as Suriya sir, I’d consider myself extremely blessed. He’s one in a million” said the actress, heaping huge praise on her co-star.

“Working in NGK was like going to school. Every day, I used to learn and unlearn new things on the set. For the first few days, I was afraid and praying for some rain or fever, so that the shoot could get postponed. I really didn’t want to disappoint Suriya sir or Selva sir. On the third day, I called up my mom and told her that I’ve been cheating myself saying that I am an actor all this while, as I’m taking too much of time for my shots. But now, I feel that the shoot should have gone on and on,” she said, speaking about the experience of working on a Selvaraghavan film.

Produced by SR Prabhu, NGK stars Suriya, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet, Thalaivasal Vijay, Ponvannan and others. The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Sivakumar Vijayan.