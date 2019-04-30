  3. Regional
Observed Suriya to the extent of making him feel uncomfortable: Sai Pallavi

Regional

Observed Suriya to the extent of making him feel uncomfortable: Sai Pallavi

NGK is produced by SR Prabhu and stars Suriya, Sai Pallavi, Rakul Preet, Thalaivasal Vijay, Ponvannan

back
NGKPonvannanRakul Preet.Sai PallaviSuriyaThalaivasal Vijay
nextExclusive: Ajith's Viswasam to be remade in Kannada after the box office failure of the dubbed version

within