Official: Sivakarthikeyan, Vignesh Shivn and Anirudh team up for a jolly entertainer!

For a long time, fans have been waiting for the official announcement on the Sivakarthikeyan – Vignesh Shivn project, which has been a matter of speculation. With the actor signing many films one after the other, some doubts have come forth on whether the project was existent or not. However, the production house Lyca Productions came out with an official announcement on Thursday morning, saying that the film is well and truly on. Tentatively titled SK17, it will have music by Anirudh and will go on floors in July.

It is great to see such a project coming into shape, as Sivakarthikeyan’s happy-go-lucky image will sweetly slide into Vignesh Shivn’s lighthearted storytelling methods. After the decent show that the director had last year with Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Koottam, it would be interesting to see the storyline and the premise that he has come up with. More details on the project would be officially revealed closer to the start of filming.

We are extremely delighted 😇 to announce our next production 💰 #SK17 a big budget film with the MOST HAPPENING YOUTHFUL COMBO 🤩 👬 Starring 😎 @Siva_Kartikeyan Written & Directed by 🖋🎬 @VigneshShivN Music 🎹🎶 by @anirudhofficial On Floors July 2019 On Screens 2020 pic.twitter.com/sPgPbP2A98 — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) March 21, 2019

Post completing the shoot for his upcoming release Mr. Local which comes out on the 1st of May, Sivakarthikeyan is now busy with his next film Hero. Directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame, the film is said to be a political thriller with a fast-paced screenplay and a lot of action. While Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the heroine, the makers have pinned Arjun for the role of the antagonist. Sivakarthikeyan will be looking to complete both Hero and his pending film with Ravikumar before he moves into the sets of his film with Vignesh Shivn. All said and done, it is going to be a busy year for the actor with a variety of projects up his sleeve.