In Com Staff August 12 2019, 6.43 pm August 12 2019, 6.43 pm

Vijay Deverakonda is currently one of the most sought-after actors. His recent release, Dear Comrade, failed to impress the audience much but he continues to be the heartthrob of this generation. Since the release of his last outing fans have been wondering what lies next for the actor. While many were wondering whether Vijay will be making his Hindi debut, several rumours have also surfaced saying that Deverakonda would be teaming up with iSmart Shankar director Puri Jagannadh. Now, Charmee Kaur has taken to Twitter and announced that this project is indeed happening! This indeed is great news for all Vijay fans who had been anticipating a project between the director-actor duo.

Taking to Twitter, Charmee announced this project along with a picture of the three. She revealed that the project will be directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Puri and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banner. More details about the cast and crew are expected soon. It has been reported for a while now that Puri and Vijay have been meeting for the past few weeks to discuss this project. A report in a leading daily suggests that this film will be an action drama with a high emotional quotient. The film is said to go on floors later this year. It will be interesting to see who is cast opposite Vijay as the leading lady.

Check out Charmee Kaur's tweet -