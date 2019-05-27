Oh Baby has a very important message underlined with a lot of humour: Samantha

Siddarthsrinivas May 27 2019, 6.13 pm May 27 2019, 6.13 pm

The teaser of Samantha’s next entertainer Oh Baby was unveiled on Saturday evening, garnering a fantastic response from her fans. Packed with a fun-filled mood throughout, the film looks like a colourful entertainer that will please all kinds of audiences. Right after the teaser’s launch, Samantha made herself available for an interaction to speak about the film and her role in it. Speaking about the film, she said “I can never ever do a film that I can’t give my 100% to. I really wanted to do something that can be seen by the entire family, where everybody has fun. Oh Baby is indeed clean fun. It’s something that I would love to go to the theatre and watch. It’s got a very important message underlined with a lot of humour. We just know our moms as someone who looks after us, but how many of us have asked them about their dreams? This film is all about that.”

Samantha also said that Oh Baby had pages and pages of dialogues which she had to mug up, which in turn was one of the challenges that she faced in the film.

Director Nandini Reddy opened up on the film too, saying “The wicked, mad side of Sam will be present in Oh Baby. She was actually very doubtful about doing comic scenes, even though she is good at it. Sam is very hilarious in real life, so I’m happy that this film brings out that side. She was shooting for Majili and Oh Baby simultaneously, so she was serious on one side and fully energetic for our film. It’s great how she managed both films at the same time. Playing an old woman in a young body isn’t easy, a lot of times I saw Lakshmi garu coming alive through her character.”

The makers of Oh Baby are planning to release the film in the month of July. Apart from the main version which will be Telugu, Oh Baby will also release in Tamil as Samantha enjoys a wondrous reception in that state as well.