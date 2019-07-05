In Com Staff July 05 2019, 4.04 pm July 05 2019, 4.04 pm

Oh! Baby, the Telugu remake of the 2018 Korean movie Miss Granny, is directed by BV Nandini Reddy and produced jointly by D Suresh Babu, Sunitha Tati, TG Vishwa Prasad and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, under the Suresh Productions, People's Media Factory, Guru Films and Kross Pictures banners. Starring Samantha and Lakshmi in the lead, this movie's cast also includes Naga Shaurya, Rajendra Prasad and Rao Ramesh, among others!

Savitri (Lakshmi) is a 70-year-old matriarch who has nurtured and raised a family as a single mother, with all her love and care. However, she begins to feel that the family no longer needs her and also that the external world is moving at such a rapid pace that she feels left behind. The people around her also feel that her caring has turned into nagging as she is constantly complaining and criticizing them. Savitri, also fondly called Baby, is at constant odds with her son and daughter-in-law but finds solace in her grandson, who has an affinity towards music. After an altercation at home, a frustrated Baby leaves home, hoping she could turn the time back to her younger days and live life on her own terms. In an interesting turn of events, at a photoshop, the clock turns back in time and she suddenly turns to her 24-year-old self, while the rest of the world remains the same as it was when she was 70. The young Baby (Samantha) seems like a modern girl but has the same 70-year-old mind and heart inside. Watch how things unfurl in Oh! Baby, at the theatres...

Director Nandini Reddy has earlier told that it was a very difficult task in remaking a classic like Miss Granny but she seems to have been well up to the task. There have been some minor tweaks to suit the Tollywood audiences, from the original. The first 20 minutes of the movie set the tone for the rest of it. The veteran Lakshmi owns the role of the aged Savitri and has given a wonderful performance. However, Samantha is the show-stealer and her acting in this movie could very well go on to be called one of the best ever, in her career. Veteran Rajendra Prasad and the acclaimed Rao Ramesh provide able support to the leads. The strong characterisation and the emphatic performances are big plus points for the movie. The first half is very engaging and has a number of enjoyable moments. However, the second half seems a tad lengthy and the screenplay seems to meander off the track and gets too emotionally sobbing at times. The overall length of the movie is also a bit too much to handle.