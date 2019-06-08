Right from the launch of the teaser a few days ago, Samantha has been on an overdrive promoting her upcoming family entertainer Oh Baby. The film is set for a release on the 5th of July, and with less than a month left for the release, Samantha has been active on her social media pages apart from meeting the media and going the long stretches for interviews and promotional runs. In one of her recent Instagram posts, Samantha has recalled the day on which she had visited an old age home to meet many elderly people, absorbing their reactions and studying their experiences in order to play her character on screen.
As the actress grew up without grandparents, this was indeed a good way to prepare for her role in the film. Samantha added that she would be watching the film with them on the first day, and hopes that they would approve of her.
‘BABY’ is an emossssooooonnnn... #ohbaby releasing July 5th .. @nandureddyy .. I grew up without grandparents so my director took me to an old age home.. I met the most wonderful people . Their stories stayed with me through the shooting of the film .. it surprised me how childlike they were .. I put all that my mind could absorb into ‘Bebakka’ . Will watch the movie on the first day with them and hope that they approve of me 😁😁
Even though Oh Baby is a remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny, director Nandini Reddy has adopted the script to suit the sensibilities of the Telugu audiences, adding more emotional value to the film. Samantha was initially supposed to play both roles of the elder woman and the younger version, but things didn’t go as planned due to her skin allergies that made the team act against it. In return, senior actress Lakshmi was roped in for the project and is said to have delivered a terrific performance on the lines of her show in Jeans.
Apart from Oh Baby, the only film that Samantha has in hand right now is the remake of the Tamil blockbuster 96, which has been rolling with Sharwanand in the lead role. The film is directed by Prem Kumar, who helmed the original as well. Samantha is most likely to take a break from acting after this project.