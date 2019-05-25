Oh Baby Teaser: Samantha shines bright in what looks like a cheerful, entertaining film!

Siddarthsrinivas May 25 2019, 7.06 pm May 25 2019, 7.06 pm

After winning a tremendous amount of praise for her performance in Super Deluxe and enjoying a solid blockbuster with Majili, Samantha is on a purple patch. And now, the year seems to be getting even better for the actress with her jolly entertainer Oh Baby, which is on the way to hit the screens in July. Being an official remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny, the film is sure to enthral audiences in the right fashion when it arrives. The teaser of the film was put out on Saturday evening and is something that will definitely put a smile on your face.

Instead of just going ahead with a straightforward teaser, Nandini Reddy gives you a dash of the plot which begins with Lakshmi’s narration and then moves onto Samantha. According to the story, Lakshmi goes back in time to be seen in Samantha’s form, which is the actual heart of the film. Naga Shaurya, seen here in a stylish makeover, is spotted listening to Samantha’s life story, only to be wildly amused by it. The latter half of the teaser brings about Samantha’s charm in superb fashion, showing us glimpses of the fun episodes, a colourful dance number and Sam herself finally telling us that we’re going to have great fun with her. Oh Baby, on the whole, seems to have a cheerful, light-hearted mood which could go on and click well with all kinds of audiences.

The makers of Oh Baby are trying their best to bring the film to the screens in July, despite having many other films in hand as a production house. With Samantha now having a strong market in both the Tamil and the Telugu states, it would be a tough choice to pick a date that is comfortable in both the industries. More updates on the same are eagerly awaited!