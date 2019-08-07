In Com Staff August 07 2019, 3.25 pm August 07 2019, 3.25 pm

Samantha Akkineni is currently on a high as her last release Oh! Baby has gone on to become a blockbuster hit. The actress has already been having a great year with hit releases like Super Deluxe and Majili. Oh! Baby, since its release, has been garnering a great response from the audience as well as critics. It was already reported earlier that the film would be dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam. Now, it has been revealed that the film is all set to re-release in Tamil on Independence Day! The production house took to Twitter and announced that Oh! Baby is coming to the Tamil theatres on Independence Day.

Releasing the Tamil poster on Twitter the announcement was made. Needless to say, fans have been overjoyed by the news as Samantha is a hot favorite among the Tamil audience too. he film was directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by D Suresh Babu, Sunitha Tati, TG Vishwa Prasad and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim under the banners of Suresh Productions, People's Media Factory, Guru Films, and Kross Pictures respectively. It has also been revealed that the Malayalam dubbed version will be released on Independence Day too. The film is a remake of the Korean film, Miss Granny and people have been appreciating the fact that Samantha has shown that an actress can be the sole carrier of a film too! Naga Shourya was paired up alongside Sam for this film. The rest of the cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, and Tejja Sajja.

