Siddarthsrinivas June 20 2019, 11.15 am June 20 2019, 11.15 am

Samantha’s two success stories this year have come in the form of Super Deluxe and Majili, which both went on to bring her loads of praise for her acting potential. The actress, who has jumped onto a purple patch in her career post her marriage, is now set for another seemingly successful solo outing in Oh Baby, which is set for a worldwide release on July 5. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film which gives us a proper look into what’s coming.

Packed with smiles all over, Oh Baby seems to be a fun-filled entertainer right from the beginning. Taking its storyline from the Korean hit Miss Granny, the film has senior actress Lakshmi getting herself a photo taken at a studio, only to realise the puzzling end result where she is taken back to her youthful days at the age of 24, in Samantha’s form. The events following the incident showcase Samantha’s interactions with her own family and a handsome young man in Naga Shourya, leading to a gala time all the way. But apart from all the cheer and the colour that the film holds, it does seem to have its own share of emotional baggage as well, more so in the latter half of the film where Samantha notices the cons of being in the younger form.

Here's the trailer: