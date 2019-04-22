image
Oh! So Parineeti Chopra Wants To Sing A Song With Jassie Gill

Oh! So Parineeti Chopra wants to sing a song with Jassie Gill

Parineeti Chopra, who was last in Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, has shown interest in collaborating with the 'Surma Kaala' singer Jassie Gill, for a song.

