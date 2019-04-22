Oh! So Parineeti Chopra wants to sing a song with Jassie Gill

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 5.13 pm April 22 2019, 5.13 pm

Jassie Gill is the man who has swiftly walked his way to Bollywood from Punjabi industry. After his debut movie Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi, he has signed another movie named Panga with Kangana Ranaut. Slowly and steadily he is making his position strong in B-town and recently, we saw Parineeti Chopra's tweet that spoke loud of the singer's popularity, even in Bollywood circle.

Parineeti Chopra, who was last in Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari, has shown interest in doing a collaboration with the 'Surma Kaala' singer Jassie Gill, for a song. In a radio interview, Jassie had openly confessed his love and admiration for Parineeti and he had even felt sorry over the fact that he hasn't ever met her in person. He added that he would love to meet her someday.

To this, Parineeti tweeted saying, "Jassie ji hun ta milna payega." Jassie in return tweeted, “looking forward to that great moment, dasso kaddon Aava??What the actress said next, was pretty surprising.

Sirf milan toh ki hoega! Naal gaana gauneyaa? @jassiegill https://t.co/pr8AOMgYTu — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 20, 2019

Clearly, the actress has offered a request for a collaboration. Let's see if we see them both singing together any soon because even Parineeti is a trained singer and it would be an interesting collaboration, if it happens.