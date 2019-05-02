  3. Regional
On the verge of retirement, a phone call changed Yograj Singh's life forever!

Regional

On the verge of retirement, a phone call changed Yograj Singh's life forever!

While on the verge of selling his assets, a call from Bollywood director Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra for the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a silver lining.

back
Bhaag Milkha Bhaagfarhan akhtarGoreyan Nu Dafa KaroGuggu GillLove PunjabLuv U BobbyMilkha SingRakeysh Om Prakash MehraTrending In PunjabYograj Singh
nextMahesh Babu fails to mention his blockbuster Pokkiri director; makes amends on Twitter

within