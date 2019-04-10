image
  3. Regional
Oru Adaar Love director Omar Lulu plans to come out with a sequel for his hit film Chunkzz

Regional

Oru Adaar Love director Omar Lulu plans to come out with a sequel for his hit film Chunkzz

Chunkzz featured Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vishak Nair, Siddhique and Ganapathy Poduwal in key characters.

back
chunkzzmia khalifaOmar luluOru Adaar LovePriya PrakashTrending In South
nextSuriya-Selvaraghavan's NGK first single has been titled Thandalkaaran, the song will release on April 12

within