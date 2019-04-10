Oru Adaar Love director Omar Lulu plans to come out with a sequel for his hit film Chunkzz

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 9.09 pm April 10 2019, 9.09 pm

Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation with her wink in the film Oru Adaar Love, directed by Omar Lulu. That the film failed to capitalize on all the fame and attention that Priya Prakash managed to garner with her ‘historical’ wink, is a different story altogether. Critics and the audiences trashed the film unanimously. Director Omar Lulu has moved on and announced about his next, on his official Facebook page. Now, it looks like he is planning to come out with a sequel of his earlier film Chunkzz, which was released in the year 2017.

Chunkzz was a box office success and featured Honey Rose and Balu Varghese in the lead roles. It was a story about four friends and their escapades in wooing one of their childhood friends. Now, the director through his Facebook page reveals that he is going to start the sequel of Chunkzz and that the shooting would begin from May. Omar Lulu on earlier occasions had mentioned that he was keen to do the sequel of Chunkzz with Mia Khalifa, the former porn star. But we are not sure if he has roped her in for this project.Besides Honey Rose and Balu Varghese in the lead roles, Chunkzz featured Dharmajan Bolgatty, Vishak Nair of Anandam fame, Siddhique and Ganapathy Poduwal in key characters. The story was written by Sanoop Thykoodam, Joseph Vijeesh and Aneesh Hameed, all debutants. Gopi Sundar had composed music. With the director's announcement about the sequel of Chunkzz, we need to wait for further details on the rest of the cast and technicians as well. Stay tuned for further updates...