Writers are those who, through just a line of theirs, can generate both grief and great joy. So, it is only natural that when people get to know that a writer has turned director, expectations from the film rise. This is exactly why Siragu, a film written and directed by poetess Kutty Revathi, now has huge expectations riding on it. Now, the film’s journey has reached its next destination, with Oscar winner A R Rahman releasing its teaser. It may be recalled that ace director Mani Ratnam had only recently released a promo video of the song - ‘Thanimai Siraginile’, from this film. This promo, which had class stamped all over it, was testimony to the quality of the film and has come in for much appreciation from across various segments of the society.

Like the promo video, this teaser too is garnering a lot of attention. Produced by Mala Manian on behalf of First Copy Production, this film has music by Arrol Corelli. The music seems to have breathed life into the story, that is the crux of the film. Hari Krishnan, whose performances in Madras, Kabali, Vada Chennai and Sanda Kozhi 2, came in for much appreciation, is the hero of this film. Akshitha, who is well versed in dance and yoga, plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Nivas Adhithan, Dr Vidya and Kaali Venkat, in important roles.