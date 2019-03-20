Oscar winner AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen debuts as music composer for 7up Gig season 2

The global music giant Sony Music in an effort to promote independent music had launched a program 7up Madras Gig on their YouTube channel last year. This is basically to give the listeners a fresh experience and also to bring singing talents to the fore. In their first season, they had showcased musicians from south India that included Oorka, Sajith Sathya and also film music composers such as Santhosh Dhayanidhi, D Imman, Leon James and Vivek-Mervin. The first episode was released last year in May.

Now they are back for the second season. Participants in this season 2 are Dharan Kumar, Sean Roldan, Keba Jeremiah, Ghibran, Darbuka Siva and AR Ameen. While Dharan, Sean Roldan, Ghibran and Darbuka Siva are film music composers as well as singers, Keba is a guitarist. The interesting aspect of this season is Oscar winner AR Rahman’s 16 year old son AR Ameen is making his debut as a composer with a song for lyrics penned by lyricist Vivek.

It can be recalled that Ameen has already made his debut as a singer in the Hollywood film Couple Retreat and also in the heart melting Moula Wa Sallim in Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani. Lyricist Vivek took to his social media page to convey what a humble person Ameen is despite his dad being the world famous AR Rahman. The promo video of season 2 7up Gig is out and looks like it is going to be one more super musical season again! Each Season will have six audio tracks composed by six composers, six live performance videos and many more ancillary music content episodes that will appeal to the audiences.