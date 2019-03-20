image
Wednesday, March 20th 2019
English
Oscar winner AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen debuts as music composer for 7up Gig season 2

Regional

AR Ameen is making his debut as a music composer for a song penned by lyricist Vivek.

