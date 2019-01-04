Oviya calls Arav a good friend, but is there more to it than what meets the eye?

Ever since the first season of Bigg Boss, there has been a truckload of stories going around on the relationship that housemates Oviya and Arav share. While both of them had a lot of arguments inside the house despite the mutual affection for each other, things died down after they came out. After a period of silence, however, Oviya and Arav have been spotted together at many parties and public outings.

However, when asked about the relationship they share, Oviya has called Arav a good friend, and that there is nothing more to the scene. “During Bigg Boss, we had our own differences of opinion, but now everything is sorted out. We’re good friends. All the reports about our marriage or live-in relationship are absolutely false,” said the actress.

Doubts come up again when Oviya instantly agreed to be a part of Arav’s upcoming animal-oriented drama Raja Bheema. The actress has a 15-minute cameo in the film which also includes a flashy dance number. To add more fuel to the fire, Arav has also been sharing pictures of himself along with Oviya, or just plain admiration from across the table with the eye-opening caption ‘Araviya’.

It would be interesting to see what he would like to call this relationship – good friends, or something else?