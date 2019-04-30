Oviyaa reveals her favourite Tamil song, cricketer and IPL team!

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 3.33 pm April 30 2019, 3.33 pm

Bigg Boss sensation and actress Oviyaa recently celebrated her birthday with her close set of friends and the rumoured boyfriend, Aarav. She was last seen in the adult entertainer, 90 ML and Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3, the current blockbuster in K-town. She recently had an interactive session with her followers and fans on her Twitter space. During the live chat, she revealed a few interesting tidbits about her that the Kollywood audience might haven't known all this while. When she was asked about her most favourite song in Tamil, she named it to be, 'Veerapandi Kotaiyile', from the film Thiruda Thiruda. The song was composed by AR Rahman and written by Vairamuthu with vocals by Mano, Unni Menon and KS Chitra.

Coming back to Oviyaa's live interaction, she was then questioned about the negativity and hatred that she gets from a certain section of the audience. A mature reply came from the Kalavani actress when she stated that she ignores negativity and doesn't give attention to the people filled with negativity. On a serious note, Oviyaa was asked about the positives and negatives of being an actress. According to Oviyaa, the positive aspect is the unconditional love, the actors receive from the audience on the ground level and on social media. The negative aspect is the privacy that gets spoiled due to fame.

On the cricketing front, Oviyaa revealed Virat Kohli to be her favourite cricketer and Chennai Super Kings to be her favourite IPL team. Oviyaa's next release in Tamil cinema would be the rural comedy entertainer, Kalavani 2, in which she is paired opposite Vemal, under the direction of Sarkunam.