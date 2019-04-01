Oviyaa's 90ML director Anita Udeep questions people accepting Super Deluxe and not their movie!

In Com Staff April 01 2019, 3.19 pm April 01 2019, 3.19 pm

The recently released 90ML fame as a unique movie in Tamil cinema, with Bigg Boss fame Oviyaa in the lead. This movie, portrayed a group of bold women going about living life on their own terms and also portrayed a same-sex relationship. 90ML came in for a lot of flak from all sections and did not do as well as expected at the box office, either. The recently released Super Deluxe, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, has been receiving a lot of critical as well as commercial acclaim, despite being an A certificate movie. Super Deluxe had quite a lot of explicit material as well but is still being welcomed by everybody.

90ML's director Anita Udeep, doesn't seem to be taking this too happily. She has questioned the audiences' acceptance of the explicit adult content in Super Deluxe, while they did not accept her depiction of women doing very much the same. Anita also went on to wonder how the audiences would have reacted if the group of five teenage boys in Super Deluxe had been replaced by five women! This comment from Anita has brought about mixed reactions from people. Quite a few have questioned her way of showcasing things while quite a few others have supported her views!

Despite having a lot of adult content and releasing with an A certificate, Super Deluxe is receiving a lot of acclaim from industry insiders as well as the audiences! This movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha, Ramya Krishnan and Mysskin in central roles, has also been bolstered by the performances of the entire support cast! Even technically, the movie has been praised, especially for its dialogues. The movie took on Nayanthara's Airaa at the box office and seems to be emerging a winner. However, there are some analysts who feel that the movie has only been accepted in Chennai and not in other parts of Tamil Nadu!