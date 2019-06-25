In Com Staff June 25 2019, 7.56 pm June 25 2019, 7.56 pm

Director and producer Pa Ranjith who has directed movies like Attakathi, Madras, Kaala and Kabali and produced Mari Selvaraj’s Pariyerum Perumal was recently caught in the middle of a controversy when he had made derogatory statements against the legendary Chola ruler Raja Raja Cholan 1. He said that the king was only responsible for taking away lands from Dalits and that he was responsible for women becoming Devadasis. This unsavoury statement did not go down well with even his regular followers, who felt that it was totally irrelevant to talk about monarchy which no longer prevails now. A case had been filed against Ranjith and the Court while on a hearing asked the State Government to counter Ranjith’s petition.

Following Ranjith’s insulting comments on the Chola king on the 5th of June, an FIR was registered against him at the Thiruppananthal Police Station in the Tanjore district. When the case came for hearing on June 24, Justice V Bharathidasan had asked the Government to file a counter and adjourned the case to July 8, for further hearing on this. Meanwhile, Ranjith had also applied for anticipatory bail after the FIR was filed against him, at the police station. When this case came up for hearing, the State Government sought time and therefore, Justice P Rajamanikkam who was presiding over the Bench, had originally ordered the case to be adjourned to June 25.