Pa Ranjith rolls out his third production venture starring Kalaiyarasan and Arvind Akash

In Com Staff April 19 2019, 6.32 pm April 19 2019, 6.32 pm

Director Pa Ranjith who is popular for his progressive thoughts has begun his third production venture under his Neelam Productions banner. Ranjith had produced the well made Pariyerum Perumal, directed by Mari Selvaraj which is still continuing to amass many awards. This was his first production venture after directing films like Attakathi, Madras, Kabali and Kaala. His second production is Irandam Ulaga Porin Kadaisi Gundu, directed by Athiyan Athirai and featuring Dinesh in the lead. Ranjith begins his third production on Friday, that stars Kalaiyarasan and Arvind Akash in the lead. This film will be directed by Suresh Mari, who had apprenticed with Ranjith earlier.

Ranjith’s Neelam Productions along with Badri Kasthuri’s Shraddha Entertainment are bankrolling this project. Our sources say, “The shooting of the film will begin soon. The unit had begun the initial work associated with the film and is in the process of selecting other cast and crew. The technical names working in the film will be announced on the day when the film begins shooting.” Usually, Ranjith works regularly with a few artists like Kalaiyarasan and Dinesh. While Dinesh is featured in Irandam Ulaga Porin Kadaisi Gundu, he has brought in Kalaiyarasan for this project.

Excited to share with you @officialneelam s next association with @badrikasturi s #Shraddha_Entertainment to produce @Sureshmari14 debut feature film.@KalaiActor to play the lead. Magizchi!!! — pa.ranjith (@beemji) April 19, 2019

As regards the cast of this project, Arvind Akash is the new entrant to Pa Ranjith’s fold. In the capacity as a director, Ranjith is foraying into Hindi with a biopic on Birsa Munda, a tribal leader from the Munda tribe belonging to Bihar and Jharkhand. The pre-production work of this project is going on and the other details regarding the cast and crew are yet to be announced. Ranjith had also earlier bankrolled a documentary called as Ladies and Gentlewoman. We wish this new project all success!