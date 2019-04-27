Pa Ranjith’s debut directorial in Hindi, Birsa Munda to be shot extensively in Ranchi

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 7.27 pm April 27 2019, 7.27 pm

Director P Ranjith has made four Tamil films that include Attakathi, Madras, Kabala and Kaala. After these four films, he is now foraying into the Hindi film industry, trying to chronicle the life of Birsa Munda, a freedom fighter who fought against the British who tried to usurp the lands of the Munda community. This biopic is being funded by Shareen for her Namah Pictures who had earlier bankrolled the Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s Beyond the clouds. They also produced the web series Karenjit Kaur-The untold story of Sunny Leone for ZEE5.

Currently, the pre-production work for Birsa Munda is underway as it involves a lot of research and detailing. Shareen was quoted saying, “I am very excited about this project as I feel such stories have to be told. I am very delighted to be funding a project for Pa Ranjith as he is a good director and we share a good relationship. We would be shooting most of the film in Ranchi as that’s where Birsa Munda is from. Some other portions will be shot in the forests in that area”.

Ranjith has also turned into a producer and he tasted success with his very first venture as a producer, which is Pariyerum Perumal. The film opened to rave reviews everywhere it was screened. His second production venture is Irandaam Ulaga Porin Kadaisi Gundu, which is yet to be released. He recently announced his third film featuring Kalaiyarasan and Arvind Akash for his Neelam Productions. With his debut directorial in Hindi also taking wings, Ranjith appears to be one busy man.