Paala Pitta: Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde look smashing hot in this lyrical song from Maharshi!

In Com Staff April 29 2019, 5.29 pm April 29 2019, 5.29 pm

Mahesh Babu’s fans cannot keep calm to see the actor’s 25th film Maharshi. The film is easily among one of the most anticipated ones his year and the makers are leaving no stones unturned to make sure there’s enough buzz surrounding the film before it releases. While it has already been announced that the grand pre-release event will be held on May 1, another lyrical song from the film has been unveiled and it sure is an extremely fun folk number!

Although it is just a lyrical, the video is full of stills from the song and it sure looks like it is going be a number filled with colourful clothes and brilliant dance steps. This folk number has been shot in a lavish set erected in Annapurna Studios. Needless to say both Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu look stunning in their costumes. This is the fifth single from the film and it has been titled Paala Pitta. The song has been written by Shree Mani and crooned by MM Manasi and Rahul Sipligunj. Devi Sri never disappointed music lovers and this one too is sure to climb the charts very fast!

The pre-release event of the film will be held on May 1 at the popular People’s Plaza, situated along the Necklace Road, in Hyderabad. Several reports state that the theatrical trailer of the film will be released on the same day and not just that, reportedly the makers of this project are planning to invite all the directors of Mahesh Babu’s previous films!