Padara Padara: While Shankar Mahadevan's tunes strike the right chord, Mahesh Babu's costume definitely does not!

Makers of Mahesh Babu’s Maharshi have finally unveiled the fourth single from the film! As the release date of the film comes nearer, fans are getting even more excited about the little promotional gimmicks that the makers are putting out. Now, we already told you yesterday that Shankar Mahadevan has sung the Padara Padara track and we even saw a video yesterday where the singer explained how emotional and inspiring this song really is! Now that the song has been released we definitely agree with Mahadevan. Although the makers have only released the lyrical version of the song, it is already gaining a lot of likes and views from Mahesh Babu’s fans.

The tune of the song is undoubtedly very inspiring and catchy; the words too are filled with emotion and have strong meanings. We even see Shankar Mahadevan singing the song with all his heart and soul. The singer even told fans yesterday that this composition is according to him one of the ‘amazing songs in Telugu’. The song has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad and written by Shree Mani. We are sure this too will be at the top of the charts soon. As mentioned by Shankar Mahadevan, this song is apparently a very crucial song in the film. Listen to song below:

While the song has hit the right chords for us, we are wondering whether Mahesh’s costumes for this number are going with the aesthetic at all. We think not. Mahesh is seen in a fancy costume working on a farm and this somehow doesn’t just fit with the beautiful song! This sure doesn’t look like an outfit a farmer would pick to wear to work! We sure hope there aren’t such blunders in the whole film. The film is being jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, PVP Cinema, and Vyjayanthi Movies. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the leading lady in this one.