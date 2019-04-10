Padayappa: Superstar Rajinikanth's cult classic Tamil film turns 20

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 2.45 pm April 10 2019, 2.45 pm

There are many films that come and go. While some films stay in the minds of the audience for a very short time, some transcend time and remain etched in the viewers’ memory. Superstar Rajinikanth’s Padayappa directed by K S Ravikumar released in the year 1999 is one such film that recorded huge success at the box office and reached an iconic stage. It was a commercial film alright, but it had the right dose of humour, emotion, action, romance, sentiment, performance, music and engagement factors. The film featured Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Soundarya and others.

On Wednesday, Padayappa celebrates its 20th anniversary. While reminiscing about the film, director KS Ravikumar was quoted as saying, “Rajini sir wanted a powerful female antagonist in the film. After scouting for many, suddenly Ramya Krishnan’s name came up in our discussion. I had worked with Ramya and I know her well. When I approached her for the role, she immediately agreed. Since Rajini sir and I knew her potential, we did not even have screen test for her”. Ravikumar also added that the car Ramya used in the film was owned by him. And Rajini used to call as it 'rekka vecha car'.

Ravikumar further says that all the main punch lines of the film were contributed by Rajinikanth. While mentioning about the pivotal swing scene in the film towards the climax, Ravikumar recalls that he saw a huge swing in a house in Anna Nagar and asked the art director to use some reapers and do an arrangement where it can be pulled down. Apparently the finished film had 19 reels and Rajini wanted two intervals. But it was Kamal Haasan who was shown the film, came to the unit’s rescue and suggested edits of the film without disturbing the story line. Padayappa was majorly spoken for the female antagonist’s role played by Ramya Krishnan. It was those times when actresses were not given prominence but Ramya Krishnan stole the limelight in a Rajini film with her portrayal of Neelambari.