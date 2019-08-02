In Com Staff August 02 2019, 7.24 pm August 02 2019, 7.24 pm

Kiccha Sudeep fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of their favourite actor’s next, titled Pailwaan. Directed by S Krishna, this film also stars Suniel Shetty and recently a song featuring the Bollywood actor along with Sudeep was unveiled online. Needless to say, the song became an instant hit and fans are eagerly waiting to see this duo on screen. A while back, Sudeep announced that this film will see a release on September 12 and the audio launch will happen soon, too. Now, the actor has announced that the audio launch event is finally happening on August 9!

Taking to Twitter, Sudeep revealed that he is excited and eager to get back with the team of Pailwaan, on the occasion of the audio launch of the film. He added that the event will be held on August 9. He also hopes he will be fit and fine by then. Surely, fans were very excited to hear this news and it is expected to be a star-studded evening at Chitradurga. The announcement was made along with a new poster where Sudeep looks like he is in a celebratory mood. The film is said to be an action drama and will be releasing in 5 languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. All the teasers and songs have shown Sudeep in an extremely ripped body and fans cannot wait to see that side of him!

See Sudeep's tweet here -