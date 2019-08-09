In Com Staff August 09 2019, 2.13 pm August 09 2019, 2.13 pm

Needless to say, Sandalwood’s most-awaited film of current times is none other than Kiccha Sudeep’s Pailwaan. Fans of the actor have been waiting impatiently for the film’s release. While Pailwaan was supposed to release earlier, it got pushed due to various reasons. Finally, Sudeep took to Twitter and informed his fans that the film will see a release on September 12 and that the audio launch would happen on August 9, which is today. Now, another interesting update has come forward regarding this grand audio launch. It is being said that Puneeth Rajkumar will be the chief guest at this event!

As already known, Pailwaan’s audio launch is happening today, in Chitradurga. The audio was originally slated to release on July 27, but this event too kept getting pushed. This evening will also see the presence of Lahari Velu, along with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty. Arjun Janya has composed six songs and two themes for this upcoming action drama. It is also being said that the songs will have highly earthy tunes to them. This film will be released simultaneously in five languages, including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. According to Sudeep, this was the reason that the release got delayed. The makers were trying to find a suitable date of release for all the languages and they wanted to be it on the same day. Well, now that fans know when the film is releasing, hopefully, it won’t get postponed again.