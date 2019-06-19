Pakkiri trailer 2: Dhanush takes us on an emotional yet fun ride!

In Com Staff June 19 2019, 4.47 pm June 19 2019, 4.47 pm

Almost a year after its international release, Dhanush is set to release his film -The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir - in India. This film is being released in both English and Tamil languages. As already known, the Tamil version of the film has been titled Pakkiri. While the first trailer of the film was released earlier this month, the second trailer is here as well. It depicts all the fun-filled moments in the film and it assures us that it will surely be an entertaining ride. Dhanush’s character in the film has been named Rajakumaraguru Lakshmipathy, and the trailer takes us along on an extraordinary journey that he has.

The story is about how a street magician - Raja/Aja - travels to Paris from Mumbai, in search of his father but ends up travelling inside an IKEA wardrobe to different parts of the world. While the trailer opens with some sad events where we see that Dhanush’s character loses his mother, it paces up to show the relationship between him and the leading actress. What follows are scenes of chasing, self-awareness, and some comedy. It seems promising and hopefully, the film will do great on Indian shores just like it did well internationally. Starring Dhanush, Berenice Bejo, Erin Moriarty, and others, the film is based on a novel by Romain Puertolas, titled The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea Wardrobe.