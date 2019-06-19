Bollywood

Tahira Kashyap apologises after getting trolled for her picture with Buddha

Entertainment

Pakkiri trailer 2: Dhanush takes us on an emotional yet fun ride!

  3. Regional
Read More
back
Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film FestivalBerenice BejoDhanushErin MoriartyJon GoldmanLuc BossiNorwegian International Film FestivalPakkiriRay of Sunshine AwardRomain PuertolasThe Extraordinary Journey of the FakirThe Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Who Got Trapped in an Ikea WardrobeTrending In South
nextVJ Ramya reveals how Mani Ratnam's words of praise gave her the confidence to pursue a career in cinema

within