Pallu Padama Paathukko finally gets an A Certificate with mutes and cuts from the Tribunal

Different filmmakers create different types of films catering to different sections of the audiences. In that breath, of late, Tamil cinema has been seeing an influx of adult content films. The latest such film is Pallu Padama Paathukko directed by Vijay Varadharaj, who shot to fame with his Temple Monkeys YouTube channel. This film features Dinesh and Sanchitha Shetty in the lead roles. The film, after battling through many hurdles, has obtained an A certificate. Sha Ra, a popular comedian plays an important character in the film.

Apparently, the team had an uphill task in getting the A certificate. Sources in the know-how state, “Pallu Padama Paathukko had been denied a censor certificate at the regional level due to its adult content. Therefore, the team approached the Tribunal at New Delhi. After watching the film, the tribunal suggested many cuts and mutes, post which, the film has been given an A certificate”. Pallu Padama Paathukko has been bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja who has the distinction of earlier funding two adult content films namely Hara Hara Mahadevaki and Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuthu for the Blue Ghost Pictures and Studio Green banners, respectively.

It also has to be recalled that 90 ml directed by Anita Udeep also had explicit adult content but was heavily trashed by the audiences themselves. While one section of the press and the audiences feel that such films should also be made and presented for the consumption of viewers, others feel that these films will corrupt the young minds, creating disruption in their thought process. However, director Vijay Varadharaj of Pallu Padama Paathukko asks the audience not to read between the lines in the title and that it just refers to the zombie’s teeth. Well! One will have to wait for the film’s release to check this out to see if it is true or not.