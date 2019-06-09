In Com Staff June 09 2019, 2.04 pm June 09 2019, 2.04 pm

For the longest time, the regional film industry never got the kind of exposure they deserved. Recently, it has been seen that more and more are getting interested in regional cinema be it the audience or the producers. Let’s talk about Kannada films for instance, heroes like Sudeep, Darshan, Yash, Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Dhruva Sarja, Chiranjeevi Sarja and Prajwal Devaraj are getting busier with lots of projects that are not only being played in Karnataka but almost the whole of India. According to a report in a leading daily, these days profit in Kannada industry is more thanks to money they earn from Hindi dubbing rights. This sort of interest happened because more and more companies were interested in buying the Hindi rights of Telugu films. From there, now the focus has also come to Kannada films.

Filmmaker Pannaga Bharana spoke to the leading daily and said, “Filmmakers even get an advance for Hindi dubbing rights if they can guarantee good action. They can do so by showcasing their previous work or films by the lead actor they have signed up with. Some actors score higher on this scale, due to the image they have built thanks to the work they have done before. Filmmakers, too, tend to pursue actors whose portfolio fits these requirements. Actors in the Kannada film industry too have figured out this market and you will find that a few of them have not only consciously opted for roles which are mass-oriented, but have also produced their own films because they see the financial viability that dubbing rights offer.” So, from what it looks like companies are mostly interested in action films as they gain more audience than any other genres.