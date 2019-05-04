Paramapadham Vilayattu Trailer: Trisha shines, but the trailer doesn't leave a major impact

In Com Staff May 04 2019, 8.02 pm May 04 2019, 8.02 pm

Evergreen beauty Trisha is celebrating her 36th birthday today, May 4, and on this special occasion, the theatrical trailer of her next film, Paramapadham Vilayattu, has been released. The trailer was released by Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha's 96' co-star. From the trailer, it looks like Trisha plays a doctor who is assigned to treat an iconic politician, probably the Chief Minister of the State, who is fighting for his life. Things take a U-turn when Trisha decides to lock horns with the politicians when they ask her to compromise and listen to their orders. It looks like the film is inspired by the real-life incidents that happened in Tamil Nadu when AIADMK President and Chief Minister Jayalalithaa passed away at Apollo Hospitals.

There is a certain amount of mystery that still surrounds her death. Maybe the makers have inspired and infused their fictional ideas into the real-life incident to make it an engaging political crime thriller. Trisha is seen doing some intense stunts and that showcases that the film has some high octane action sequences too, apart from the political angle. Off late, Tamil cinema has seen a lot of political films and it is going to be quite interesting to see how Paramapadham Vilayattu stands out from those. Trisha shines in this trailer who looks bold and confident. She also plays the mother of a young girl in this film and the emotional angle is used by the politicians to blackmail Trisha in the film. We are shown some glimpses of that through the trailer.

The production value is not up to the mark and there is a tinge of amateur making seen through the visuals. The trailer doesn't have some strong high points to make an impact among the audience. The film might need an, even more, bigger push during its release as the buzz is quite low. Directed by Thiru Gnanam, Paramapadham Vilayattu has Nandha, Vela Ramamoorthy, AL Alagappan, Chaams, Richard forming the supporting cast.