image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Pariyerum Perumal gets the attention of Thalapathy Vijay

Regional

Pariyerum Perumal gets the attention of Thalapathy Vijay

LmkLmk   October 01 2018, 6.23 pm
back
EntertainmentKathirPariyerum PerumalregionalThalapathy Vijay
nextVada Chennai’s jail set making video reveals the efforts behind this epic!
ALSO READ

Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu must prover her love for beau Anup Jalota

Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively over racy poster

Riythvika takes home the Bigg Boss title, does a successful Kollywood career await her?