Pariyerum Perumal gets the attention of Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay has always been one to encourage budding talent in the industry. If he sees a good film, he personally makes an effort to reach out to the director or hero or producer of the film and conveys his words of appreciation to them.

The latest film to get Vijay’s attention is Pariyerum Perumal, starring Kathir in the lead role. Though the star hasn't seen the film yet, he spoke to Kathir on the phone and told him how he is hearing and reading a lot of good stuff about the film and the actor’s performance in it. Vijay has also guaranteed Kathir that he will see the film soon.

Kathir is understandably thrilled with this call from Vijay as this is the first time that Thalapathy has appreciated him for a film. It must be noted that Kathir has been a part of quite a few good films like Kirumi and Vikram Vedha, prior to Pariyerum Perumal.

Reading this news, we hope Vijay’s large mass of fans would give their patronage to Periyerum Perumal and give it the box-office success that it so deserves.