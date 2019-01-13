Pariyerum Perumal Kathir to star with Thalapathy Vijay now

Young actor Kathir is in a very good space now after the path-breaking success of Pariyerum Perumal last year and the recent Sigai in which he impressed as a transgender. Kathir is the favourite to bag many acting awards this year for these two films, the former particularly. Kathir has now signed the biggest film of his career, Thalapathy 63 directed by Atlee and produced by AGS Entertainment. The shoot of this sports drama is expected to commence this month and pre-production work is going on in full swing. January 21st is the planned date for the beginning.

It must be noted that Thalapathy Vijay had called and wished Kathir soon after the release of Pariyerum Perumal for the phenomenal impact that the film created. The actor is known to be a big fan of Vijay too. To get the opportunity to share the screen space with Vijay now, must give Kathir a huge high.

Vijay is touted to play a sportsman - coach in this film. Nayanthara, Vivek and Yogi Babu are the other prominent actors cast so far. There are also rumors that many new female actors will share the screen space with Vijay. Thalapathy 63 will have a grand release for Diwali later in the year.