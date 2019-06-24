In Com Staff June 24 2019, 5.23 pm June 24 2019, 5.23 pm

Parthiban, who has shined both as a director and actor in recent times, is now more focused on working in front of the camera. This year witnessed his presence in two films: Kuppathu Raja with GV Prakash and Ayogya with Vishal. He has also commenced work as a director in a film titled Otha Seruppu Size Number 7. Now we have an update on one of his films as an actor. He would soon be working under director Ezhil as a lead in a film which is yet to be titled. In the film, Parthiban would be essaying the role of a thug.

According to our sources, “Parthiban sir is committed to work under director Ezhil for his next”. They also revealed that the story is about a group of youngsters who want to make a film. Apparently, Parthiban’s character in the film is a thug, who wants to be cast as a music director for the film. Does a bell ring here? The story appears to be a spin-off to Karthik Subbaraj’s Jigarthanda, where the character Assault Sethu played by Bobby Simhaa, who forced himself to be cast as the hero in the film of an aspiring director played by Siddharth.