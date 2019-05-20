Parthiban’s Oththa Seruppu is only the second Indian film to feature just a single actor!

Siddarthsrinivas May 20 2019, 7.43 pm May 20 2019, 7.43 pm

Radhakrishnan Parthiban is one of Tamil cinema’s unique directors, as his stories have always fetched a new plot and tried to experiment with it. Though his last film in Koditta Idangalai Nirappuga didn’t find a liking with the audiences, Parthiban is out to prove that he is not done yet with his next film Oththa Seruppu Size 7. Not just the title, the entire premise of the film has got a lot of attention from film buffs as it is the first Tamil film and the second Indian film to feature just a single actor throughout. The only Indian film to explore this space previously was Sunil Dutt’s 1964 drama Yaadein, while there have been many examples such as Buried and Locke in Hollywood.

Parthiban unveiled exciting details about the film at the audio and trailer launch that took place on Sunday morning in Chennai. Though the film has no supporting cast, it is built with a strong technical crew that consists of Ramji’s cinematography, music by Santhosh Narayanan and sound design by the Oscar award winner Resul Pookutty.

At the event, video bytes from some of India’s biggest stars such as Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty and Superstar Rajinikanth were played, with all of them lauding Parthiban’s love and passion for cinema and also speaking about the peculiarity of this film. Kamal Haasan and Shankar were the special guests at the event and had loads of praise to shower on the director-actor, who has also bankrolled the film on his own.

Oththa Seruppu is almost done with its post-production works and will be hitting the screens sometime in June. The release plans for the same are being sorted out. With Santhosh Narayanan’s single reaching out well, the film should get a good load of traction when it arrives in cinemas.