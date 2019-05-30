Parthiepan opens up on Aayirathil Oruvan 2, says NGK’s success will decide its fate!

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 6.14 pm May 30 2019, 6.14 pm

Selvaraghavan’s 2010 release in Aayirathil Oruvan is one of the biggest cult classics that Tamil cinema has ever seen. The film was only a mediocre performer at the box office when it released, but it has matured wondrously with tons of respect flowing in over the years. During its recent throwback shows at some of the popular theatres in Chennai, Aayirathil Oruvan saw house-full boards with audiences cheering to all the magic onscreen. In almost every interview given, the film’s main characters Selvaraghavan, Karthi, GV Prakash or Parthiepan have been bombarded with a question on the sequel. This time around, actor Parthiepan had an interesting answer to give out when he was asked about the film’s sequel in a recent interview.

He revealed the fact that the role of the little boy saved by Karthi in the climax of the film will also be essayed by Parthiepan himself, and not Dhanush as speculated by some fans earlier. “I really wish Selvaraghavan comes back to the same point. However, the progress on the sequel depends on the box office win of NGK, which is crucial for the project to take off,” said the actor, pointing fingers to the director’s next release.

Parthiepan is now concentrating on the promotional run for his upcoming release Oththa Seruppu, which will hit the screens very soon. Being a single character film, it is the first in the world to be produced, acted and directed by the same person. Following the world’s famous films like Buried and Locke, Parthiepan hopes that this one too could bring him the directorial fame that has dodged him for quite a few years now. Recently, the makers launched the trailer of the film in grand fashion at an event, which was attended by Kamal Haasan and Shankar.

Catch the trailer of Oththa Seruppu here: