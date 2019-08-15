Antara Kashyap August 15 2019, 3.32 pm August 15 2019, 3.32 pm

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is undoubtedly one of the most expected releases this year. This film which has a huge star cast, has kept everyone on their toes wondering about the magnitude of the project. As already known, the film will see actors like Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Tamaannah and Nayanthara! The makers released the making video of the film yesterday and needless to state, the video garnered a lot of views. This video showed the gigantic set and the immense hard work that has gone into making the film. It also showed the actors in their characters. Now, reports are stating that Pawan Kalyan is also a part of this magnum opus!

Before you get all excited, the actor will not really be seen on-screen. According to reports, he is giving a voice-over for the trailer of the film, which is going to be unveiled on August 20. Fans are obviously super excited about this and cannot wait to hear his voice being used in this project. A report stated that Pawan along with his brother Chiranjeevi came to the dubbing studio to do the dubbing. It looks like the trailer will be something to look forward to! The film is based on the story of first Telugu freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The making video has already shown the grandeur and the amount of stunts that we can expect to see. It was also seen in the video that several foreign technicians are on-board for this film which promises even better action sequences!

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been directed by Surender Reddy and it is all set to release on October 2. Bankrolled by Ram Charan, this film has been made on a massive budget of over Rs 270 crores! Stay tuned to know more about this!