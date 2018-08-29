Pawan Kalyan draws inspiration from Aamir’s Satyameva Jayate

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, despite his steady control over the box office in Tollywood, is yet to sign a new film after Agynathavaasi, which released at the start of the year. The actor has swayed towards social issues, and has been voicing out his opinions strongly about the worrying topics in the state.

And now, Pawan Kalyan has agreed to host a new television show which will have shades of Aamir Khan’s Satyameva Jayate. The show will throw light on the issues pertaining to sexual abuse, female foeticide, child rape, untouchability and many such areas. In the past, the actor has been approached with offers from the small screen many a times, but this time, he has said a yes wholeheartedly.

While many actors such as Jr. NTR, Nagarjuna and Nani have all made their small screen debuts already with shows such as Bigg Boss, Pawan Kalyan’s different idea is something worth talking about. The idea of the show seems to have impressed the actor, who has also ventured into politics and probably sees this as a platform to connect with the people easily.

The actor is expected to start shooting for the show by the end of September.