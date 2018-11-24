Pawan Kalyan on not going the Mersal or Sarkar way in his films

We had reported about how Pawan Kalyan recently visited Chennai for a press meet in relation to his political party Jana Sena. The star came across as a very vocal and frank person who doesn’t mince words. The superstar-turned-politician gave an interview to a popular online portal while he was here in Chennai and patiently talked about his film career and political career from scratch.

He was open enough to admit that he had been a very reluctant actor since 2003, the year he decided to step into active politics eventually. He also said that he used to dread dancing with heroines and cry secretly during such song-dance routines.

To a question on not mixing politics in his films, like how it was done in Vijay’s recent films like Mersal and Sarkar, Kalyan gave a very forthright response,

“I don’t like talking politics through my films; politics has to be done in real life. Whenever our political system is criticised in films, politicians are bound to respond instantly as cinema is a soft target in our country.”

Pawan also said that he felt very confident as a politician whereas as an actor he was always unsure and insecure about whether his films would click at the box-office.