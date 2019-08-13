In Com Staff August 13 2019, 4.08 pm August 13 2019, 4.08 pm

Actor-turned filmmaker Renu Desai is on a roll. The Badri actor, who had been putting the marriage plans in place, is reportedly returning to Tollywood after a gap. Renu had forayed into filmmaking and has two Marathi movies to her name, but this will be her first independent Telugu project. Reportedly, the movie will deal with the issue of farmer suicides in the Telugu states and the shooting is expected to begin in January next year. Renu is reportedly ready with the script and will also be producing the movie. “When I came to Hyderabad as a judge for a dance reality show, everyone was asking when I would direct a movie in Tollywood. So I had it in the back of my mind. Now I’m ready with a script and am working on the dialogues." Renu told reporters. Incidentally, Renu's father was a farmer.

As a child, she had helped out in the farms and she has a general idea of the issues that farmers face. There are rumours that after this project, Renu will take up the narrative of the plight of handloom weavers across Telangana. Renu Desai had turned producer with the 2013 Marathi romantic musical comedy Mangalashtak Once More and debuted as a director with the 2014 Marathi romantic drama Ishq Wala Love. Renu, who was married to the Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, had last year posted a heartfelt message addressed to Pawan Kalyan fans who reportedly abused her over her plans to marry the second time. She had shared engagement pictures with tentative plans to marry this year, but with the new project at hand, she is likely to postpone the wedding. Renu reportedly has taken a flat in Hyderabad and moved in and the lady herself has attributed the relocation to the movie.