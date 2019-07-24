In Com Staff July 24 2019, 4.44 pm July 24 2019, 4.44 pm

Pawan Kumar is a well-known director among Kannada audiences as he has given massive hits like Lucia, U-Turn and many others. Recently, the director was also in the news for his web-series titled Leila. The Netflix series, which released a while back, got rave reviews and earned him fans all across the country. Although he has co-directed the series, producers are now keen on expanding his audience base. According to reports, the director is going to take a big leap into Bollywood soon. A report in a leading media suggests that a big production house is in talks with the director for a Hindi film.

The report also states that the film will have a big Bollywood hero and it would be a huge film. According to the report, Pawan is currently preparing the script and the film will go on floors by this year’s end or in early 2020. The report also mentions that the producers will make the big announcement in September. Although the director is very tight-lipped about this project, many are speculating that this may be the film he has been waiting to do for a while, titled C10H14N2. It deals with the chemical formula of Nicotine. Whether this film will be the Hindi project or if it will be an entirely new subject altogether, we’ll be able to find out soon, hopefully.

The director’s last film was U-Turn, which featured Samantha Akkineni and Aadhi Pinisetty. The film was a remake and yet he managed to make minor changes and give a whole new twist for the audience. Let’s see how his journey in Bollywood goes and whether he can also win the hearts of all the Bollywood cinema-goers. The director has not come up with any new projects as of now, which means all his attention is on the big Bollywood directorial debut. Stay tuned for more updates.