Payal Rajput to play Nandamuri Balakrishna's pair in KS Ravikumar's film!

May 16 2019

Payal Rajput tasted immense success with the release of her first film itself. When she debuted opposite Kartikeya Gummakonda in RX 100 people could not stop gushing over the actress. Since then fans were eager to know what her next project would be and finally, we have some interesting update on the same! The actress has been reportedly paired up with Nandamuri Balakrishna for his next with director KS Ravi Kumar. A report in a leading daily suggests that the actress will play a crucial role and she is yet to sign the dotted line.

The film, produced by C. Kalyan, is set to launch soon this month and the regular shooting will go on floor from June. The report also states that the actress is yet to give her nod and that Haripriya is playing one of the female leads in the film. But, there has been official confirmation regarding this information yet. We hope to hear a word from the makers soon. The cast and crew have also not been revealed yet. Reports state that Balakrishna will be seen two different roles and one of them will be that of a cop. If Payal takes up the project it will be interesting to see her paired up with a senior actor!

The actress also has Ravi Teja's next Disco Raja and another project titles Venky Mama in her kitty. Reportedly she will also be seen Nagarjuna's film Manmadhudu 2. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see her on the big screen again and so let’s wait and see how her future projects turn out to be! Stay tuned…