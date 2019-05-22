PC Sreeram releases Chimbu Devan's Kasada Tabara's list of 6 cinematographers!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 10.05 pm May 22 2019, 10.05 pm

It was recently announced that Chimbu Deven had finished shooting for a new project under Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket Company banner, in association with Ravindran's Trident Arts. This news came as a pleasant shock for there were no details announced about this project priorly. Venkat Prabhu took to his Twitter handle to announce this project and also mentioned that Suriya would be revealing the title, later in the day. Meanwhile, Chimbu Deven issued a press release stating that he was thankful to Venkat Prabhu and Trident Arts for bankrolling this project and then also gave out a positive message that he hoped Imsai Arasan 24m Pulikecei would go on floors, soon.

As promised, Suriya revealed the title of this 3rd production from Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket company banner to be Kasada Tabara and it was also announced that the names of the technicians would be revealed, subsequently. Following this, the very next day, ace editor Sreekar Prasad took to his social media page to announce the six editors who had worked on Kasada Tabara. It was revealed that Antony, Kasi Viswanathan, Praveen KL, Rooban, Vivek Harshan, and Raja Mohammed had worked on the editing of this movie. In the same vein, today PC Sreeram revealed the names of the six cinematographers who worked on Kasada Tabara.

Amazed to see the bunch of talented technicians lined up@blacktktcompanys #kasadatabara . Excited to unveil #6DOPs of #kasadatabara. My heartiest wishes to cast &crew . Let the film rock at the boxoffice. @cimbu_devan @vp_offl @tridentartsoffl @Muzik247in pic.twitter.com/fAUE5ADX22 — pcsreeram (@pcsreeram) May 22, 2019

The six DoPs who have worked on this movie are MS Prabhu, Vijay Milton, RD Rajasekhar, SR Kathir, Balasubramaniem and Sakthi Saravanan. The team of Kasada Tabara has also announced that the next on the list of technicians to be revealed would be the six music directors who have scored for this movie. Venkat Prabhu's father Gangai Amaran would be revealing their names. This movie is said to be having a unique presentation where six different perspectives of an incident are explored.