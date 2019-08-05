In Com Staff August 05 2019, 5.02 pm August 05 2019, 5.02 pm

In India, most filmmakers complain of the biggest threat and that is piracy. Whenever a film releases, a handful of piracy workers make sure they spoil the film’s business by releasing the pirated versions. Sometimes, even before a film releases, these notorious people find a way to release the film online. This obviously has been going on for years now and although the Court has now and again passed rules against this practice, the evil does not seem to have been contained. Now, PC Sreeram has shared a video which spreads awareness about how to not let piracy happen.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sreeram has shared the video where a Chinese technique has been made to tackle piracy. In the video, we see that if someone tries to take a video of the screen, the camera will pick up watermarks which will make it impossible for the videographers to take a proper video. While the watermarks will not be visible to our naked eye, it has been made in a way that any video camera or phone camera will pick it up. The full process of the technology is explained in the video and it has been implemented in China. If this technology comes to our country as well, several filmmakers will heave a sigh of relief as this can stop piracy altogether. China is known for its innovations and this new technology is surely helping them tackle the piracy problem a lot.

Take a look at PC Sreeram's tweet:

A new way against piracy in china. pic.twitter.com/Vd7iBHYE32 — pcsreeram (@pcsreeram) August 4, 2019

Piracy eradication is definitely the current need in the Film Industry, especially in the regional cinema because that gets affected the most. Coming back to PC Sreeram, he is considered one of the best DOP’s in the Industry. He is currently busy with the Telugu film, titled Rang De. It stars Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin. Stay tuned for more updates!